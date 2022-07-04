Sidhu Moosewala’s Shooters Seen Brandishing Guns, Celebrating In Car | Watch Video

In a video that went viral, the shooters of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were seen celebrating and flexing their guns in a car. The video has been recovered from the phone of one of the shooters who was arrested on Monday, July 4th by Delhi Police.

In the video, 5 men, the shooters of Sidhu Moosewala, Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, and Deepak are flexing their guns. The video is doing rounds on social media but there is no confirmation on the timing of the video or when it was shot.

Watch here:

#WATCH | In a viral video, Sidhu Moose Wala's murder accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, & Deepak brandished guns in a vehicle pic.twitter.com/SYBy8lgyRd — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

The video is said to be taken from the phone of the youngest of the shooters, Ankit Sirsa, involved in the killing. The 18-year-old was arrested last night from a bus terminal in Delhi. He is a member of convicted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, the police said.

Ankit Sirsa, who is said to be the youngest among all the accused was termed as 'one of the main killers' in Sidhu's murder by the Police. As per Police officials, the 18-year-old shooter was 'most desperate' and he went closest to Sidhu. He fired atleast 6 bullets on the popular Punjabi singer.

Meanwhile, along with Ankit, Delhi Polivce also arrested Sachin Bhiwani on Sunday night. The two wanted criminals belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said.

Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who was travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.