Sidhu Moosewala's Murder Brings Vicky Middukhera To The Limelight

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has confessed that the plan to murder singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was hatched in August last year, said the Punjab Police on Thursday.

Besides, he has admitted that he was the "mastermind" of the crime, adding that Moosewala was killed to avenge the murder of Vicky Middukhera.

"He has confessed to hatching the conspiracy with Brar, Sachin Bishnoi (Thapan), and his younger brother Anmol. At least three recces were done prior to the murder. In January, another group of shooters had visited the Moosewala's place," Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pramod Ban was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"As per our investigation, Moosewala's hand in Middukhera's killing was not established. There was an assumption by the Lawrence gang about the role of Moosewala in his killing," Ban added.

WHO WAS VICKY MIDDUKHERA AND WHY DID HE REMAIN IN THE NEWS?

Vikramjit Singh, who was famously known as Vicky Middukhera, was a budding Akali Dal leader who was shot dead in Sector 71 of Punjab's Mohali on August 7 last year. A resident of Middukhera village in the Bathinda district, Middukhera reportedly supported Bishnoi while he was a student leader at the DAV College.

It is said that Middukhera's family had good connections with the Badals. After completing his primary education at Shiwalik Public School in Mohali, he moved to Chandigarh and got admission to DAV College. Later, he got enrolled at Panjab University.

In 2009, Middukhera became president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). However, he switched to the Akali Dal-backed Student Organisation of India (SOI). In 2015, he helped SOI win the Panjab University Students' Union elections.

In 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Middukhera at Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh. It was alleged that Middukhera used to provide logistical support to Bishnoi's gang in the union territory (UT).