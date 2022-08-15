Sidhu Moosewala's Friends Were Involved In His Murder? Singer's Father Says 'Will Reveal Names Soon'

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkur Singh has said that his son would never have imagined that those who were claiming to be his friends would turn into his enemies one day and stressed that he would soon reveal their names. He made the remarks while addressing an event in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday,

Moosewala or Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was one of the most popular Punjabi singers, who was known for his songs such as Old Skool, Same Beef, Legend, and others. Back on May 29, 2022, Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa while he was traveling in his car.

"Some black sheep became enemies of his career. It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow. I will take their names. Let the time come. It is a matter of a few days. I will make everything clear about who did what," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The responsibility for Moosewala's murder was claimed by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Six shooters were involved in the killing of Moosewala, and out of which the police have arrested three, and two have been neutralised while one is still absconding.

Further, as per the Punjab Police, the murder of Moosewala was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing. His manager Shaganpreet popped up in the murder of Middukhera.

As per Moosewala's father, a year ago, the singer came in contact with Shaganpreet. He added, "Like you (gathering) used to come to him for clicking pictures, Shaganpreet also came to him."

A few days ago, Moosewala's parents got his name and face tattooed on their arms to honour their late son. The singer made his name in the industry very quickly and was widely loved by fans.