Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala, the singer-turned-politician who was killed on Sunday, was "alive for a few minutes" after the brutal attack on him near his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa, locals have claimed.

Speaking to news agency IANS, the locals said they rushed to Moosewala's vehicle (Mahindra Thar SUV) following the deadly attack to rescue those who were injured.

Upon reaching the vehicle, they found Moosewala, who was soaked in blood, on the driving seat, along with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

Moosewala at that time, the locals said, was still breathing.

"The jeep was locked from inside and we had to break open its doors to get inside and take out the wounded people," a local, among the first to reach the spot, told IANS.

"Though he was badly wounded, his heart was still beating. We sensed it."

Following this, the 28-year-old was taken to a hospital, but it was too late to save the singer-turned-politician.

Later, the Punjab Police said Moosewala was attacked by 10 to 12 assailants, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, including an AN-94 assault rifle. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, whose autopsy report revealed that he was hit by 24 bullets.

Moosewala's friends' security tightened

The Punjab Police has tightened the security of Moosewala's friends - Gurwinder and Gurpreet - as they are the only eyewitnesses in the case, according to IANS.

Gurwinder and Gurpreet were also injured and are currently admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. According to reports, one of them was hit on his arm while the other was received any injury on the thigh. However, they are out of danger now.

Punjab Police strengthens SIT

The Punjab Police on Wednesday strengthened and reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban to probe Moosewala's killings.

The SIT will now have a new Chairman - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh - and two new members -- AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora.

The other three existing members of the SIT are SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

