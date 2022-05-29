New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. This comes a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government withdrew his security cover.

In a statement, the Punjab Police said the 27-year-old Punjabi singer was hit by several bullets, while he was in his jeep at the Jawahar Ke village. Moosewala was taken to the civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, as per the latest developments on the same, Sidhu Moosewala's friend who was injured and has also been declared dead.

"Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment," Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon at the Mansa Hospital, told news agency ANI.

"Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment," Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon at the Mansa Hospital, told news agency ANI.

Moosewala, a renowned singer of the Punjabi industry, had contested the Punjab assembly elections 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa. However, he was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a margin of around 63,000 votes.

The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.



Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.



We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022

Leaders of the Congress have expressed shock and anger over Moosewala's killing and questioned the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover. The party said Moosewala's murder is "a terrible shock" for it, paying condolences to his family.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," tweeted former party president Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) have also condemned the attack, saying Moosewala lost his life due to the "di*ty politics" of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

"Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. AAP government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab," tweeted former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann has said that he is "shocked and saddened" by Moosewala's killing and assured that justice will be provided to his family. "Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," he tweeted.

