Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Will Start Protest If We Don't Get Justice, Says Late Singer's Mother

Mother of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed earlier this year, has said she and her husband Balkaur Singh will launch a protest if their son does not get justice as she claimed that the "real culprits" are not behind the bar yet. She made the remarks on Sunday while addressing a gathering in Punjab's Mansa district.

Charan Kaur claimed that Moosewala's family is fully cooperating with the government and the police but justice has yet not been delivered to them. "More than three months have passed, we have given enough time to government and administration, but they are taking undue advantage of our gentleness," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Had they refused to cremate him for two days, the administration would have done something, she said. When people started calling her a 'sherni' (a lioness), Kaur said she was an ordinary person, but "I have become a sherni for seeking justice for my child".

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in the Mansa district on May 29. Out of his six alleged shooters, three have been arrested while two others were killed in an encounter. However, one is still missing.

Earlier on August 14, his father had said that Moosewala could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, and stressed that he will soon reveal their names.

"Some black sheep became enemies of his career," he had said. "It was his misfortune that people whom he met at the beginning (of his career) were not the right persons. He could not realize that those who were claiming to be his brothers now would become his enemy tomorrow."

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the Moosewala's murder. Police, meanwhile, has said that Moosewala was killed in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.