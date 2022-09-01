Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Two Suspects From Kenya, Azerbaijan Arrested; Indian Authorities In Action

India on Thursday confirmed that two suspects, one from Kenya and one from Azerbaijan, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala and the country is in close touch with the local authorities.

In a response to media queries, over the detention of Sachin Thapan from Azerbaijan and Anmol Bishnoi from Kenya, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "One suspect from Kenya and one suspect from Azerbaijan have been arrested in connection to the murder of Moose Wala. Local authorities have taken custody of these two men. We are in close touch with the local authorities. However, no comments on the legal discourse can be made as of now."

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a major development in the Sidhu Moose Wala death case, the Punjab Police said that Sachin Thapan, the person who was exchanging calls with gangster Goldy Brar has been detained in Azerbaijan.

Sachin Thapan has been detained in Azerbaijan. "Sachin Thapan, the person exchanging calls with Goldy Brar, is detained in Azerbaijan with support from the Government of India. Our combined efforts are there to provide justice to the family," said DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Police in Mansa district of Punjab has filed a charge sheet against 34 people in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, of which eight are yet to be arrested, as per an official on Friday.

"As of now, 4 people are in foreign countries while 8 people are yet to be arrested. A total of 122 people are there for testimony," said Gaurav Toora, SSP. The official informed that Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Satwinder Goldie Brar Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, Lipin Nehra along with over a dozen people are included in the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana, said that Bishnoi was brought for questioning in an attempt to murder case filed in December 2021 in which the police had arrested a sharpshooter from Bishnoi's gang Monu Dagar.

Punjab police, earlier, claimed in their filed petition that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Last month, Haryana Police arrested four persons associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition from their possession in the Mahesh Nagar police station area of the district, said Ambala Superintendent of Police.

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police in the city court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While a Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.