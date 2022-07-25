Sidhu Moosewala Murder | 'Told Them To Surrender But...': Gangster Goldy Brar On Encounter Of Suspects

Gangster Goldy Brar, who is believed to be one of the key conspirators in the killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, has reportedly claimed that the two shooters killed in an encounter by the Punjab police last week had called him and he had asked them to surrender, telling them that he will make a plan to take them out of jail.

The two shooters - Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Mannu - "fought like deadly lions" and held off the police for six hours, says a Facebook message on what is believed to be Goldy Brar's account, as per a report of NDTV.

According to the Facebook post, the key conspirator asked Jagroop and Rupa to surrender but both of them refused, saying they would rather fight the police. "I told them to surrender and that I will help them get out of the prison, but they both refused. They said we will fight the police and show you our last performance," Brar said in the Facebook post.

"They both have done a lot for us, we will provide all possible help to their family members," he added.

Both the gangsters were killed on Wednesday in a nearly five-hour-long encounter with the Punjab Police.

Speaking about the same, Mansa Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) incharge Prithpal Singh said, “We got an information that both wanted shooters are hiding in an abandoned house on the outskirts of the village. Police surrounded the house, seeing which they started firing on us and we returned fire. This continued for around more than one hour."

"Later, we asked them to come down and surrender. They replied that they will surrender, but put a condition to call the press. We agreed to this and told them to stop firing and that it would take 15-20 minutes to call the media here. They stopped firing for 5 minutes, but resumed it again and were eventually killed in exchange of fire with police," he added.

According to the Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force Chief Pramod Ban, officials had been after the shooters since Moosewala's murder on May 29.