Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Shooter Among 2 Arrested; Punjab Police Uniform, Guns Recovered

Delhi Police on Monday arrested 2 men in the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. One of them was the main shooter who was involved in the killing at the spot. He has been identified as Ankit Sirsa. The second person Sachin Bhiwani is said to be his accomplice. With this, the city police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case, as per police.

The two are wanted criminals belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said.

"The duo were nabbed near Mahatma Gandhi Marg, near Kashmiri Gate Bus stand on Sunday around 11.00 p.m.," Delhi Police spokesperson said.

A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan. He is also wanted in a case at Churu in Rajasthan. According to officials, Ankit, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, is also named in two other cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan.

A 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card have been seized from their possession, police said.

Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala. The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.