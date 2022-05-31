Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab Police on Tuesday made its first arrest in connection with the brutal daylight murder of famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, was detained by a joint team of Punjab and Uttarakhand police from Dehradun and was said to be hiding among the pilgrims.

The police presented him before a session judge in Mansa court, who sent Manpreet to 5-day police remand. According to the police, Manpreet was hiding by mingling with the pilgrims proceeding for the Hemkunth Sahib Yatra to a Gurudwara in the mountain.

As many as five more suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have also been detained from Dehradun along with Manpreet on Monday. Kartar Cheema, a close accomplice of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has also been arrested by the police in Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Toora, SSP Mansa, earlier in the day informed that an SIT was also created to probe the brutal murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. He also said that the police have recovered Bolero and Corolla cars used by the assailants in the crime from Bathinda.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was travelling in his Thar jeep with two friends when he was attacked by 8 assailants following him in two Bolero jeeps and a Corolla car on Sunday. Thirty rounds were fired from AK-94 and AK-47 assault rifles at the singer. He was rushed to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, Moose Wala was cremated today in his native Mansa district with a sea of mourners and his fans bidding a tearful farewell to him. Pictures and videos on social media showed Moosewala's mother hugging the glass casket in which his mortal remains were kept.

The mother could not stop looking at her son's lifeless body. His father broke down and then she turned to wipe his tears. The singer's father, Balkour Singh, even took off his turban and held it out in his hands to express his gratitude for seeing the sea of mourners.

The popular Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. He was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan