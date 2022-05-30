Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A day after the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe on the decision to reduce the security of the singer-turned-politician, said his office on Monday.

In a statement, the state government said it will also request the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired by a sitting judge of the court.

"He has also sought clarification on Director-General of Police's (DGP) yesterday's statement. The state government will fully cooperate in the investigation, no culprit will be spared," the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Punjab government's decision came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder. He also demanded that the case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a letter to Chief Minister Mann, Singh blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's "incompetency" for the incident and said the Punjab DGP should issue a public apology for linking his son's murder to gangwar.

Singh also registered a first information report (FIR) with the Punjab Police and alleged that his son was threatened by gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, over the phone. Notably, the Punjab Police also suspect that Bishnoi was involved in the killing.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has reportedly also claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder. Goldy Brar is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

"When the Thar reached near the outskirts of Jawaharke village, there was a white-coloured Bolero parked there with four youths occupying it. Soon, there was firing, and four youths in each Bullero and Corolla fled the spot," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"I reached the spot and raised an alarm. I took my son and both his friends to Mansa Civil Hospital, but couldn't save him."

