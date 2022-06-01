New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Delhi-based gangster Neeraj Bawana has vowed to launch retaliatory attacks to avenge the killing of the singer-turned-politician. In a Facebook post uploaded by a profile named 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR', the gang has vowed to deliver results in just two days.

The Facebook post also tagged other gangs such as Tillu Tajpuriya, Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon. However, Jagran English could not verify the authenticity of the video.

"Jai Baba ki. Got the tragic news. Sidhu Moosewala was our brother from the heart. WIll deliver results in 2 days," the post read, as reported by news agency IANS.

Moosewala was reportedly murdered by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and jailed don Lawrence Bishnoi on Sunday near his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa. A social media post of Brar had also gone viral after Moosewala's murder in which it was claimed that the late singer was involved in the killing of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera.

"Moose Wala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murders, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us," the post read, as reported by IANS.

While there is no news against Brar till now, Bishnoi - currently lodged in the Tihar Jail - moved a Delhi court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to provide him adequate security amid fears over an encounter by the police.

His plea was rejected by the court after which Bishnoi moved the Delhi High Court. However, he has now withdrew his petition and decided to move to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, according to news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma