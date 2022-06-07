Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab Police has arrested a man who had disguised himself as a fan and clicked pictures with Sidhu Moosewala for providing logistic support to the killers of the late singer-turned-politician, said the state government on Tuesday.

Besides, seven other persons have also been arrested by the officials for providing information to the killers, the state government added.

"Police have arrested at least eight persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29," the Punjab government said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"SIT has also identified four shooters of Sidhu Moosewala," it added.

Moosewala, 29, was shot dead outside his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. The police suspect that Canada-based gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi were behind the killing of Moosewala.

The Delhi Police has also questioned Bishnoi, who is locked up inside the Tihar Jail in Delhi, over Moosewala's killing. Although Bishnoi has accepted that his gang was behind Moosewala's murder, he has denied his role in the singer's killing.

Arun Gawli gang connection emerges in Moosewala's murder

While the police are conducting a probe, the connection of Arun Gawli gang has emerged in Moosewala's murder. According to a report by news agency IANS, one of the shooters - Santosh Jadhav, who is a member of the Arun Gawli gang - could be involved in the case.

The report claimed that the Punjab Police is looking for eight sharpshooters and Jadhav is one of them. Three shooters are from Punjab, two each from Haryana and Maharashtra while the last one is from Rajasthan.

A picture of Jadhav, along with the Asha Gawli, the wife of Arun Gawli, has also emerged. The Punjab Police has now shared this information with the Maharashtra Police. It should be noted that Jadhav is a resident of Khed Tehsil in Pune.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma