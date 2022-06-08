New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind of the brutal murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. This came after the police today arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of Moosewala.

The police said Mahakal has been arrested from Pune and added that five more suspects have been identified in connection with the murder case. "He was arrested in a joint operation conducted by a team of Special Cell and Maharashtra Police," Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.S. Dhaliwal, said.

The police further said that since the killing of Moosewala, four teams of Special Cell were working on the case. "We questioned several gangsters across the India to identify the 8 shooters who committed the crime," Dhaliwal said adding, "the probe has so far revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind Moosewala's killing".

The senior official did not share the name of the shooter with which Kamle is associated. However, he maintained that he has strong linkages with one of the shooters and he can help trace out more than one shooter. The prime motive behind the Punjabi singer's murder is still unclear.

"It is part of investigation and hence cannot be shared at this stage," Dhaliwal said, adding all relevant information is being shared with the Punjab Police. On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan