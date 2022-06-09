New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Interpol on Thursday issued a Red Corner Notice against gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, news agency ANI reported. According to reports, Goldy Brar is currently living in Canada.

Punjabi singer-turned-politician Moosewala, who had fought this year's assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near the SUV in which he was killed.

Brar, who is a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala's killing.

Brar claimed that the murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing last year.

Earlier on Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is India's Interpol liaison agency, said the Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar was sought by Punjab Police only on May 30, a day after Moosewala's murder.

The statement from the CBI was issued after Punjab Police claimed on Wednesday that it had sought a Red Corner Notice against gangster Brar nearly 10 days before Moosewala's killing on May 29.

The CBI said that a communication was received from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through an email on May 30 at 12.25 PM with a letter dated May 19 attached in it seeking issuance of the Red Corner Notice against Brar in two FIRs registered by Punjab Police -- FIR No. 409 dated November 12, 2020 and FIR No. 44 dated February 18, 2021 -- at City Police Station, Faridkot.

The Punjab Police has arrested eight people so far in connection with Moosewala's killing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday (June 8) said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was the mastermind behind Moosewala's murder. The Delhi Police, however, did not divulge details about the motive behind the murder.

