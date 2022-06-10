Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Harkamal Ranu, one of the eight shooters who allegedly fired at Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, was on Friday arrested from Punjab's Bathinda.

Ranu, who is a resident of Bathinda town, was handed over to Punjab Police by his family.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near the SUV in which he was killed.

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice was issued against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar by Interpol on Thursday. Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala's killing.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had, on June 2, written a request lettet to the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar.

The CBI said that Red Notice is neither mandatory nor a pre-requisite for sending an extradition request, more so when the location of the subject is known.



The Red Notice alerts enforcement agencies of 195 Interpol member countries to locate and detain a fugitive wanted by a requesting member country.

Brar claimed that the murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing last year.

The Punjab Police has arrested eight persons so far in connection with Moosewala's killing.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta