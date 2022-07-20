Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Encounter Between 2 Suspects, Police Underway In Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: The two suspects trapped in the encounter have been identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Wed, 20 Jul 2022 03:19 PM IST
Minute Read
An encounter began between the Punjab Police and two suspects involved in the brutal killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Wednesday at the Bhakna village.

The two suspects trapped in the encounter have been identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa. They belong to the Jaggu Bhaganpuria gang, which provided shooters to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the Moosewala's murder.

A team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police is at the spot, said officials while adding that the area has been cordoned off. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, three police officials have been injured in the encounter.

"Operation is still ongoing. Nothing yet is clear about the accused persons, whether they are gangsters or militants," news agency ANI quoted station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh as saying.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead outside his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security was withdrawn by Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.

Till now the police have arrested several accused, who were related to the singer's murder. Last week, the police arrested two more accused, identified as Ankit Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary, in connection with the case.

The Punjab Police has assured Moosewala's family a fair and speedy investigation into his murder, believing that Bishnoi is the "mastermind" in the case. It had earlier said that the gangster has also confessed that he was the "mastermind" of Moosewala's murder.

"He (Lawrence Bishnoi) has admitted that he was the mastermind (in Moosewala's killing)," Punjab's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pramod Ban was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The plan to carry out the killing was being hatched since August last year. According to our information, recce was done thrice. In January too, a different group of shooters had come to kill Moosewala but could not do so."

