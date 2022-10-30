Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Unhappy With Probe Singer's Father Says Will Leave Country 'If No Action Taken'

Earlier, Sidhu's mother had said that she and her husband Balkaur Singh will launch a protest if their son does not get justice as she claimed that the "real culprits" are not behind the bar yet.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Sun, 30 Oct 2022 06:25 PM IST
Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Unhappy With Probe Singer's Father Says Will Leave Country 'If No Action Taken'

Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Mooswala on Sunday said that his son was killed in a planned murder and that police is not investigating the case in that direction but portraying it as a gang war incident.

He said that he sought time from the director general of police and then if no action is taken or nothing happened in another month, he would withdraw his FIR and leave the country.

"My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR & leave the country," he said.

Earlier on August 14, his father had said that Moosewala could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, and stressed that he will soon reveal their names.

Also, the mother of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala had said she and her husband Balkaur Singh will launch a protest if their son does not get justice as she claimed that the "real culprits" are not behind the bar yet.

Moosewala's mother claimed that Moosewala's family is fully cooperating with the government and the police but justice has yet not been delivered to them. "More than three months have passed, we have given enough time to government and administration, but they are taking undue advantage of our gentleness," she said.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot brutally on May 29, 2022, in Mansa district, Punjab. The shocking incident took place a day after his security cover was reduced by the Punjab Government. Since the inception of this murder case, Punjab Police has made a number of arrests including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a couple of his associates.

