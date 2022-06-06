Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A week after the brutal daylight murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab Police arrested another suspect in connection with the sensational case. A person named Devendra, alias Kala was arrested by the Moga police from Haryana's Fatehabad district.

According to the police, the arrest was made after a tip-off from the two arrested accused during their interrogation. This is the third arrest made in the case from the Fatehabad district. Earlier, a joint team of Punjab Police and Fatehabad Police detained two youths — Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb Khan — on June 2 from Bhirdana village.

The Punjab Police on May 31 made the first arrest in the case after they nabbed Manpreet Singh from Uttarakhand. The accused was said to be hiding among the pilgrims proceeding for the Hemkunth Sahib Yatra to a Gurudwara in the mountain. He was sent to 5-day police remand which will end today.

According to media reports, Devendra allegedly helped two suspected murderers -- Keshav and Charanjeet -- in Sidhu Moosewala's case by accommodating them in his house earlier last month.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan