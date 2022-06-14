New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the probe into Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

The Punjab Police, which got the transit remand of Bishnoi, will produce him before Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court on June 15 in connection with the Moosewala murder case, news agency ANI reported.

The court also directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of Bishnoi is conducted as per rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned CJM court in Mansa, Punjab.

"The court has granted transit remand with conditions - Punjab Police will get his medical test done before taking him away, all safety measures will be kept in mind, he'll be handcuffed and shackled, and he'll be taken in bullet proof vehicle," said Bishnoi's lawyer Vishal Chopra.

"Complete videography right from him being taken away to being presented before the court will be done. Court has passed a detailed order that Punjab Police will be completely responsible for his life and security and that no mishappening should take place with him," he added.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday informed the Patiala House Court in Delhi that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of Moosewala's murder while seeking the gangster's transit remand saying that his custodial interrogation is necessary.

The Punjab Police sought the transit remand of Bishnoi to produce him before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mansa in accordance with the law. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Moosewala murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

"The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moosewala via press conferences," the Punjab Police said.

"The arrested accused also stated that they were in direct touch with Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. It is also pertinent to mention here that all the arrested accused are closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, and they have been involved together in multiple FIRs. The motive for the above said crime was found to be to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, in which there was an alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh, who is not absconding," it added.

Meanwhile, Advocate General of Punjab Anmol Rattan Sidhu submitted that if the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi is given to the Punjab Police, then it will take full responsibility for the gangster's security.

"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bullet proof vehicles, 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed. The entire order of the Supreme Court will be followed and passed in such related cases," he said.

However, Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted.

Bishnoi's lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," he added.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that Bishnoi was the mastermind behind Moosewala's murder. Bishnoi had told investigators that his gang members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Moosewala.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Last week, the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar who claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Moosewala. Brar is currently living in Canada.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

