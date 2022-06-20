New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested people in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. According to Delhi Police Special Cell, they have arrested 3 persons, including two shooters from Kutch in Gujarat on June 19.

The accused have been identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.

HGS Dhaliwal, special CP, Delhi Police that the accused had conducted multiple recces before executing the murder.

"They had a call before the incident to move in because he (Goldy Brar) got the info from the recce that Sidhu Moosewala was moving without enough security. After shooting, they again called and told him that they had done the task. AK series of rifles were used."

Eight grenades, nine electric detonators, three pistols and one assault rifle have been recovered from the arrested accused, Dhaliwal said.



The police said Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.

He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, police said. Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing of the popular singer.

Priyavrat could be seen in a CCTV footage of a petrol pump prior to the incident. He was previously involved in two murder cases and was arrested in 2015 in one of the cases in Sonipat and also wanted in another murder case in Sonipat in 2021, police said.

Kashish was also one of the shooters and was also seen in the CCTV footage. He is wanted in a 2021 murder case in Haryana's Jhajjar, They said.

Kumar was the facilitator and received the shooters just after the shootout in an Alto car. He accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident, police said, adding that he was previously arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020 and suspected to be involved in other cases of extortion in Punjab.

Posted By: Ashita Singh