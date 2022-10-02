Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Deepak Tinu, Key Accused And Bishnoi Aide, Escapes Police Custody

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Till now, police have arrested over 24 accused in the case

Sun, 02 Oct 2022 01:44 PM IST
One of the main accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Deepak Tinu has escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa district, officials said on Sunday. Currently, a manhunt is underway to nab Tinu, who escaped on Saturday night when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in another case by the Mansa police.

For the unversed, Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also an accused in the murder case of the Punjabi singer.

When asked about the incident, Patiala Range Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG, told news agency PTI over the phone, "We are working on it, police parties are on the job and we will catch him soon."

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six-shooters.

According to Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban, the shooters reached Mansa on May 25. AK series assault rifles were used in the killing that happened on 29 May 2022, he had said.

The downgrading of his security cover - by the Punjab government - was massively criticised following his killing. After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Amid the ever-deepening probe, more than 30 accused have been identified so far and key links have been drawn to Bishnoi. Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the murder case.

(With Agencies Inputs)

