Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Absconding Shooter, 2 Aides Arrested In Major Breakthrough

In a major breakthrough in Sidhu Moosewala's case, Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police arrested Deepak alias Mundi, the absconding shooter of Sidhu Moosewala, along with two associates.

"In a major breakthrough, Punjab PoliceInd, in a joint operation with central agencies & Delhi Police, have arrested Deepak @Mundi, absconding shooter of Sidhu MooseWala , with 2 associates. In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd,in a joint operation with central agencies & #DelhiPolice, have arrested Deepak @Mundi, absconding shooter of Sidhu MooseWala , with 2 associates," Punjab Police tweeted.

In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd, in a joint operation with central agencies & #DelhiPolice, have arrested Deepak @ Mundi, absconding shooter of #SidhuMooseWala , with 2 associates.



Major victory in war against drugs & gangsters on directions of CM @BhagwantMann (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XsN9jKe3lv — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 10, 2022

"Deepak, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder have been arrested today by AGTF team at West Bengal-Nepal border in the culmination of intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in Bolero module, Kapil Pandit & Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts," the tweet further added.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.