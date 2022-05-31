Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's last rites will be conducted on Tuesday, a day after the post-mortem of his body was conducted at the Mansa Civil Hospital. Ahead of the funeral, huge crow gathered outside his residence in Mansa to pay tribute to the late singer.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead near Mansa on Sunday by some unidentified assailants. The incident took place a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab withdrew his security cover.

Sidhu's cousin and a friend, who were travelling with him in a Mahindra Thar jeep, were also injured in the attack.

Later, the Punjab Police said that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to reports, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is also the main suspect in the case and had authorised Moosewala's killing to take revenge for one of his late aides.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has also accused Bishoni and claimed that his son was constantly getting threat calls from the gangster.

Bishnoi was also questioned by the Delhi Police in this regard on Monday. The gangster also filed a plea in a Delhi court, stating that he could be assasinated by the Punjab Police in a "fake encounter". However, his plea was rejected by the court.

"Apprehension of fake encounter by Punjab Police and trial against him being compromised due to production warrants issued by judicial authorities of other states," Bishnoi's lawyer stated, as reported by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, a judicial panel has been formed by the Punjab government to probe Moosewala's killing. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, facing severe criticism from opposition parties, has said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered to look into the matter and fix responsibility.

"The Punjab government will request the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by a sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court," Mann said on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.

