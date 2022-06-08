Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to recover from the loss of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was brutally killed outside his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, the Punjab Police has tightened the noose around the case, arresting eight people so far.

The police believe that Moosewala was murdered in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. It also suspect that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and jailed don Lawrence Bishnoi were responsible for his murder.

The Delhi Police has also questioned Bishnoi, who is lodged in the Tihar jail, in this regard. Although the gangster has accepted that his gang killed Moosewala, he has denied his hand in the late singer's murder.

The police are now trying to find more links about this high-profile case and are expected to make more arrests in the future. As the police continue its investigation, here's a look at the detailed sequence of events and the arrests made by the police:

May 29: Sidhu Moosewala is murdered outside his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa district. He was travelling in a Mahindra Thar, along with his cousin and a friend. The incident was caught on the CCTV.

May 30: The Punjab Police reveals that Moosewala was murdered due to an inter-gang rivalry. The names of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi also come up with police suspecting that they were involved in the murder.

May 31: Punjab Police makes the first arrest in the case. The arrested person was identified as Manpreet Singh, the police said, adding that he provided logistic support to the attackers.

June 1: Lawrence Bishnoi is questioned by the Punjab Police. Later, it reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) that was probing the matter.

June 2: Moosewala's autopsy is released, which reveals that he had 19 bullet injury marks.

June 3: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meets Moosewala's family. On the same day, two suspects are arrested by the Punjab Police from Fatehabad.

June 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Moosewala's family members.

June 5: Another suspect, identified as Davinder alias Kala, is arrested from Haryana's Fatehabad.

June 6: Sandeep Singh aka Kenkra is arrested by the police from Haryana's Sirsa. The police said Kekda clicked selfies with Moosewala.

"Kekda has shared all inputs like the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, number of occupants, vehicle details and he is travelling in non-bullet-proof vehicle Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad," the Punjab Police said.

June 7: The Punjab Police reveals that eight people have been arrested till now. They are identified as Sandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Manpreet Bhau, Saraj Mintu, Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi, Monu Dagar, Pawan Bishnoi, and Naseeb.

June 8: Moosewala's 'bhog' ceremony (ritual post death) is held in Punjab's Mansa. Hundreds of people attend the ceremony.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma