Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, had 19 bullet injury marks on his body and he died within 15 minutes of the attack, according to his autopsy report.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by some unknown assailants outside his ancesteral village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. His was autopsy was conducted a day later at the Mansa Civil Hospital.

According to his autopsy report, Moosewala's died due to "hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem fire arm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature", as per news agency PTI.

It said Moosewala suffered most of his injuries on his right side. An X-ray of Moosewala's whole body, the autopsy report said, was also conducted to detect projectiles.

Moosewala's family demands probe by central agencies

Moosewala's family has wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by central agencies over his killings, said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday. Shekhawat, along with several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, visited Moosewala's residence on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also met Moosewala's family and assured that his attackers will be brought to justice soon. This was first time when someone from Punjab government met Moosewala's residence.

"Today, I met the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. I assured his father that we would definitely bring out the truth and that no one would be spared. This is an extremely sombre and critical hour for the family, and we are all standing with them in this hour of grief," state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema was quoted as saying by PTI.

Punjab govt restors security cover of over 400 people

Days after its controversial decision to remove security cover of 424 people that allegedly led to killing of Moosewala, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has revoked its decision.

This comes after former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking quashing of order of de-categorising his security from "Z" and the withdrawal of security personnel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma