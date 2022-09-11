Sidhu Moosewala Death Case: Shooter Deepak Mundi, 2 Others Sent To 6-Day Police Remand

Deepak Mundi, the main shooter in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, and two associates were sentenced to six days in police custody by the Mansa Court in Punjab on Sunday.

Deepak Mundi, the main accused, and his two associates, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, were apprehended by Nepal Police on Saturday.

The arrests were made near the border between West Bengal and Nepal.

"All three will be kept in the CIA police station in Mansa," said police.

According to Gaurav Yadav, DGP Punjab Police, Deepak who was the shooter in the incident, was provided logistical support by the remaining two persons who were arrested along with him.

"Deepak, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder were arrested today by the Anti-Gangster Task Force team at the WB-Nepal border in the culmination of an intelligence-based operation. Deepak was the shooter in the Bolero module, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support including weapons and hideouts," the DGP said to news agency ANI.

On May 29, assailants shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after Punjab police removed his security, along with 424 others.

Punjab Police DGP has said that a total of 23 accused have been arrested so far.

"A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far. 2 accused were neutralized in an encounter and so far 35 accused nominated. Red Corner Notice has been issued against Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies."

India confirmed earlier this month that two suspects, one from Kenya and one from Azerbaijan, had been arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and that the country is in close contact with local authorities.

An official previously stated to news agency ANI that police in Punjab's Mansa district had filed a charge sheet against 34 people in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, of which eight have yet to be arrested.

Earlier, Punjab police claimed in a petition that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. During the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confessional statements of the arrested accused were recorded, and it was clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to Ambala Superintendent of Police, Haryana Police arrested four people associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang last month and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition from their possession in the Mahesh Nagar police station area of the district.

Punjab Police in the city court filed a petitiom that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.However, a Punjab government release said that gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.