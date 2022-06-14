Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was on Tuesday released on station bail after he was arrested on Monday when his medical reports confirmed he consumed drugs. The other four people detained have also been released on station bail, as per the police. Siddhanth, along with four others will have to further appear before the Police as and when called.

Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police on Monday for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted. About 35 people were present during the party where Siddhanth was invited. They were all subjected to medical tests. Five of them, including the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, tested positive for drugs. Police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot.

"Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled.

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

"Hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer. Bengaluru city police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we had conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs," added DCP East.

The accused have been booked under Section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)

