'Won't Let You Distort My Image': Siddharamiah Slams BJP Over Launch Of Book Critical Of Him

Congress Leader of opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah has taken a strong objection against the BJP's launch of a book that is allegedly critical of him.

Former Karnataka chief minister and leader of Opposition in the state, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed serious objections over Bharatiya Janta Party’s alleged attempt of trying to show him in a bad light with a book titled ‘Siddu Nija Kanasugalu’. The name of the book loosely translates to 'The Real Dreams of Siddaramaiah' and is purportedly critical of the former chief minister, ANI reported.

Earlier today, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest against the proposed launch of the book by BJP workers.

BJP workers were supposed to launch the book yesterday (Monday) in Bengaluru’s Town Hall area. However, the event was reportedly cancelled after KPCC members and Siddaramaiah supporters protested against the launch on the site.

"I believe in the politics of debate and dialogue. This is what the Legislature is for. You (BJP) cut short the session without having the courage to debate there. Outside the street, you tie up with hired writers and make up stories about me. Is this your culture (referring to BJP Karnataka)?," said Siddaramaiah, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"I am always ready for a public debate on our government's achievements. Let BJP leaders fix the place and time and call me. Don't sell your dignity by just lying and photoshopping happiness," he added.

"Leaders of BJP in Karnataka state do not have the courage to face me or the Congress party politically. Publish a hundred books about our government's failures, I don't care. I can't even stop it. But I will not let you distort my image," Siddaramaiah said.

The clearly incensed leader also alleged that the ruling BJP government is making false accusations against him day and night.

"When there is no achievement to speak of, the opposition leaders use the weapon of cheap tricks which is nothing but an evil tactic used by BJP," the official twitter handle of KPCC tweeted.

"By launching the book defaming the former CM of Karnataka, BJP is merely doing silly politics. We demand the authorities to stop the launch of the book," Congress workers demanded, according to the ANI report.

KPCC working president R Ramalinga Reddy, along with Siddaramaiah and Congress supporters were present at the protest, ANI reported.

(With agency inputs)