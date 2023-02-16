'BJP's Culture To Assassinate': Siddaramaiah After Karnataka Minister's 'Finish Him' Remarks Amid Tipu Sultan Row

FORMER Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit back at state minister C N Ashwath Narayan and accused him of trying to instigate people to kill him. This came after Narayan made a controversial statement during the public gathering recently held in Mandya, where he appealed to "finish off" former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah like 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

"Tipu's son Siddaramaiah will come... Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda do? In the same way, he should be knocked out and sent off," he, as quoted by the news agency PTI, said.

Reacting to the statement, the Congress unit in Karnataka has filed a police complaint against Narayan. They have also filed a complaint against state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who said those who revere Tipu Sultan should be "driven out" of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter. Attacking the BJP further, Siddaramaiah said it was the party's culture to attack, kill and assassinate.

"What does 'finish off Siddaramaiah' mean? A minister who is supposed to protect the people, Ashwath Narayan said this right? What will PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah say now? It's BJP's culture to attack, kill and assassinate," he said while speaking to media persons.

The leader of the Opposition and former Karnataka CM demanded that the state government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should immediately initiate action against Narayan by sacking him from the cabinet.

"They're the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Ashwath Narayan said what RSS instructed him to say. I demand that Governor should dismiss the minister from the cabinet. I'll not file a complaint, police themselves should register a case against the minister," Siddaramaiah added.

Later Narayan responded to Siddaramaiah's claims and said his statement was being misinterpreted. If in case Siddaramaiah was "hurt", he would "express regret". He claimed that by "finishing off", he meant defeating the former Chief Minister electorally and not causing any physical harm.

"I have never tried to divide society like him in the name of religion and caste. I only meant defeating him in the election through votes and not personal comment or causing any harm to him physically," he, as quoted by PTI added.

(With Agencies Inputs)