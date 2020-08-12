Union Minister Shripad Naik has bee diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The BJP leader made the announcement on Twitter and said he is asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Union Minister Shripad Naik has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The BJP leader made the announcement on Twitter and said he is asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation. Naik who heads the Ayush Ministry also urged people who had come in contact with him in last few days to get themselves tested.

“I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions,” he has tweeted.

I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation.

Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions.
— Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) August 12, 2020

Naik is the fifth union minister to get infected with the contagion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and two Ministers of State have also tested positive for the illness. India's Covid-19 tally has crossed 23 lakh with a single day increase of 60,963 cases, while the recoveries surged to 16,39,599 pushing the recovery rate to 70.38 per cent, according to data by the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases in the country have mounted to 23,29,638, while the death toll climbed to 46,091 with 834 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.98 per cent.

There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present which comprise 27.64 per cent of the total caseload.

