Shrikant Tyagi's Wife Accuses MP Mahesh Sharma Of Threatening Her, BJP Seeks CBI Probe

THE WIFE of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi on Wednesday claimed that she is getting threats from Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma after which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter. While dismissing the allegations against Sharma, BJP's local unit chief Manoj Gupta also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to order a probe by the CBI or an independent probe agency into this whole episode.

Shrikant Tyagi’s wife Anu Tyagi made the accusations against the BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP during a speech to a large crowd of the Tyagi community who had assembled to demonstrate outside her Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B on Wednesday. "My fight is with Mahesh Sharma alone. There is a threat to us from him and I need security," she alleged, as quoted by PTI.

Amid the controversy surrounding Shrikant Tyagi assaulting a woman resident of the society a day earlier over alleged encroachment by him, Sharma had reached the Grand Omaxe society on August 6 evening. Up until that point, Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP official, but after the issue, the party said it had no affiliation with him.

Taking note of Anu Tyagi's comment on Wednesday, BJP's Noida unit chief Gupta came out in support of Sharma. In a statement, Gupta said there have been issues of encroachment in the Grand Omaxe society and the Noida Authority is handling those matters. He said that neither the BJP nor the party's MP had filed any encroachment complaints or interfered with the Noida Authority's investigation into the matter.

"At present, some videos are floated on social media in which sister Anu Tyagi is heard claiming threat to life from our MP (Sharma). Sharma is a doctor by profession and a popular public representative with no links to crime. It's a conspiracy to malign the image of our MP. The BJP or its MPs do not harbour ill intention against any community or caste. BJP belongs to everyone. We respect the Tyagi community as well as all other communities and value them," Gupta said.

"According to the wishes of sister Anu Tyagi, we request the Chief Minister through our party that an order should be passed for a probe into the whole episode by CBI or any other independent investigation agency,” Gupta added.

