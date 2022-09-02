Noida Society Fiasco: UP Court Rejects Bail Plea of Shrikant Tyagi In Gangster's Act Case

A Noida Court on Friday rejected Shrikant Tyagi's bail application for a case filed under the Gangster Act. He was arrested last month after a video of him allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a woman at Grand Omaxe society went viral. Tyagi submitted the bail petition before a Special Judge, Ranvijay Pratap Singh, in the District and Sessions court, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The plea was rejected by the court.

The 34-year-old politician was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities(Prevention) Act after his arrest in the matter by the Noida police on August 9.

The court held, "There is no reasonable ground available for the court to believe that he is not guilty of such an offence in respect of the registered charge against the applicant/accused at this stage, as evidence has come during the course of the investigation that there is an organised nexus between the accused and the co-accused. "There is a gang, and its kingpin is the accused Shrikant Tyagi," reports The Indian Express.

Notably, the Tyagis, a dominant community in Western Uttar Pradesh, planned a Mahapanchayat on August 21 to support Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested days after a video of him assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 went viral.

Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan responded to the Tyagi community's Mahapanchayat by saying, "Shrikant Tyagi must be punished, but his family facing problems is not right." He also stated that "we will sit and talk if any issues arise." "Shrikant Tyagi should be punished for whatever he has done, but the way his family has been treated is wrong. The Tyagi community has always supported us. So, if there's anything, we'll sit down and talk with them, "Balyan stated.

Tyagi was booked for allegedly abusing a woman who objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society. Later, government officials demolished illegal structures outside Tyagi's residence in Noida Sector 93.