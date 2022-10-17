Shrikant Tyagi, Who Allegedly Assaulted Woman Resident In Noida Society, Gets Bail

THE Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Noida 'politician' Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for allegedly abusing a woman at his apartment complex.

He was granted bail in a case registered under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

While hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government in its affidavit presented Tyagi's criminal history. The bench of Justice Surendra Singh granted the relief while hearing the bail petition filed by Tyagi after it was argued by his lawyer that there was no criminal history of Tyagi and all the cases registered are motivated by malice. Tyagi had already got bail from the Sessions Court in three cases.

"He has been languishing in jail since August 9, 2022, and in case he is enlarged on bail, he will not misuse it," said his lawyer as quoted by the Times Of India.

Meanwhile, on the criminal history of Tyagi, the court observed, "the state counsel has vehemently opposed the prayer for bail but he could not deny the assertion made by the counsel for the applicant regarding the bail orders passed in the aforesaid as well as the final reports submitted and judgment and order passed acquitting the applicant in the case mentioned against him," as quoted by the Times Of India.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of allegations, the gravity of the offence, the severity of punishment, the evidence appearing in the case, the fact that the applicant is on bail in the substantive offence, and taking note of Section 19(4)(b) of the U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, but without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to bail," Justice Singh was quoted saying.

Tyagi was arrested by UP Police for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida. However, Tyagi had claimed that the woman was like his sister and a conspiracy was hatched to "politically decimate" him.

"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," he had said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)