Shrikant Tyagi Used MLA Sticker, Painted State Emblem On His Car; Booked Under Gangster Act

Arrested Shrikant Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which was allegedly given by Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya who revealed this during police interrogation as the matter is being probed, Noida Police said on Tuesday. Tyagi initially wanted to go to Lucknow. Till now, it is not been disclosed that he was in touch with a politician, the police said.

During a press conference, Commissioner of Police Alok Singh said Tyagi has been arrested near Meerut. His three associates also have been arrested. These accused persons have been arrested in connection with a case related to the Omaxe Society of Sector 93 of Noida. Noida Police have lodged a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against Tyagi and others.

CP Alok Singh said that the video of the said incident on August 5, 2022, came to light through the social media monitoring team. However, the matter was not reported to the police by the victim. The victim was contacted by the police. Then a case was lodged and a search for the accused was started.

Tyagi was constantly changing his locations and mobile devices. He went to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and Rishikesh. After a massive search operation, Tyagi was arrested along with the people harbouring him during these 3-4 days, the police said.

While talking about the reason behind the dispute, the Commissioner of Police said that the dispute was related to the use of the common area in society, which started three years back in 2019.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy against crime against women and children," the top cop said, adding, "Tyagi had first tried to go to the airport but by the time the video was viral. Then he went to Meerut. He spent the night changing his device".

"Then he went to Haridwar and Rishikesh. After spending some time there, he again entered UP. Then again he changed his device," he stated. CP Alok Singh also said that Shrikant Tyagi was using a VIP number series 001 of Lucknow transport authority. These numbers were acquired through bidding of not less than Rs 1 lakh each.

Police have recovered five vehicles used by Shrikant Tyagi including two Fortuners, two Safaris and one Honda Civic. The police said that his driver got a painted state emblem on the number plate of his car to show influence. The CP said," We are invoking the Gangster Act against Tyagi."

Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.