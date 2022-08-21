Shrikant Tyagi Case: Tyagi Community's Mahapanchayat In Noida Today; Police Issue Traffic Advisory | Check Here

Security has been beefed up across Noida ahead of the mahapanchayat called on Sunday by the Tyagi community in support of self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman in city's Grand Omaxe society. The mahapanchayat called by the Tyagis, a dominating community in western Uttar Pradesh, will be held at Gejha village in Noida's Sector 93.

The Noida Police also conducted a flag march in the area ahead of the mahapanchayat on Saturday and has issued a traffic diversion plan for commuters. It has said that state and district heads of the Tyagi community are being contacted to specify the details of those who would be attending the mahapanchayat.

"The community heads have been asked to share details such as phone numbers and address proofs of the people joining the gathering. The step has been taken to make sure no anti-social elements join the protest and create ruckus or a riot-like situation," Hindustan Times quoted local intelligence unit (LIU) of Noida Police as saying.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has extended its support to the mahapanchayat, demanding an immediate release of Tyagi and withdrawal of the serious sections from the FIR against him. It said that it respects women, but a fair investigation should be conducted into the matter.

"This matter could have been resolved through talks," BKU national president Naresh Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. "Using bulldozers to pull down alleged illegal constructions and slapping of the Gangsters Act on Shrikant Tyagi and harassment of the family by the administration was certainly unwarranted. There is a proper procedure that could have been adopted."

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP leader, was booked by the Noida Police after his video went viral in which he was seen allegedly showing pushing a woman and abusing her for opposing encroachment in Noida's Grand Omaxe society. After the incident, Tyagi had gone into hiding but was arrested from Meerut on August 9 after a five-day chase.