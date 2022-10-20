Shrikant Tyagi, Arrested For Abusing Woman Resident In Noida Society, Released From Jail

POLITICIAN Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested for assaulting a woman in a residential complex in Noida was released from jail on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Tyagi, after he was released, said that he will meet those who supported him and will express gratitude.

"I will meet my supporters and talk to them before taking any big step. People have stood by me and my family, I will express my gratitude to them. Allahabad High Court has granted me bail and the decision of the court is above all," he said as quoted by ANI.

I will meet my supporters and talk to them before taking any big step. People have stood by me and my family, I will express my gratitude to them. Allahabad High Court has granted me bail and the decision of the court is above all: Shrikant Tyagi pic.twitter.com/BvnIHA84Cd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

Tyagi was charged under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police. A bench of Justice Surendra Singh granted the relief while hearing the bail petition filed by Tyagi.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested on August 9 on charges of abusing and assaulting a woman at a residential society in Noida reaches his residence after he was granted bail by Allahabad High Court. pic.twitter.com/Ui4WVt0C1p — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government in its affidavit presented Tyagi's criminal history. However, it was argued on behalf of Tyagi that he has no criminal history and that all the cases registered are motivated by malice.

Tyagi had already got bail from the Sessions Court in three cases.

Earlier, while speaking about Tyagi's arrest, his wife Anu Tyagi had said that he should have been given apologies on an immediate basis and that everything that happened after the incident was being exaggerated.

Acknowledging that whatever happened was wrong she had said, "What happened was wrong, he should've apologized. The topic was that he insulted a woman. It should have been handled like that. But everything is now being dragged. Our car, trees, house, everything has suddenly become illegal."

"We were just planting trees. My husband was provoked. He would have said sorry and apologised. I, my children are being treated very badly by everyone around us," added Anu.

Tyagi was arrested after a video showing him allegedly abusing a woman went viral on social media platforms. However, Tyagi had claimed that the woman was like his sister ad a conspiracy was hatched to "politically decimate" him.

(With inputs from agencies)