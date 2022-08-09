Shrikant Tyagi, Accused Of Assaulting And Abusing Noida Woman, Arrested By UP Police

Shrikant Tyagi, whose video of abusing and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida's Sector 93, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday. The self-proclaimed politician, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, was held near Noida by the officials, according to news agency ANI.

Besides Tyagi, three of his associates were also arrested by the police.

This comes a day after the Noida administration took 'bulldozer action' against him, destroying the illegal structures outside his ground floor apartment in the Grand Omaxe Society. The demolition action was carried out around 9 am on Monday.

Tyagi had claimed to be a party worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the saffron party distanced itself from Tyagi. After his video of abusing the woman got viral on social media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought a report from officials. Later, the Uttar Pradesh Police had suspended several officials over laxity.

"The in-charge of the local police station has been suspended. Besides him, a sub-inspector and four constables have also been suspended over laxity in work," Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, adding that two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Grand Omaxe Society lauded "bulldozer move" on Monday, with some of them even distributing sweets. "We had been raising the issue of encroachment for three years and finally, it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told news agency PTI.

Swati Agarwal Singh, another resident, also welcomed the demolition action, saying the matter highlighted on a number of occasions.

"This was long pending. The Noida Authority issued the demolition letter in 2020 only but nothing was done. But anyway, better late than never," she told PTI. "Yesterday, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma had assured us that Tyagi would be arrested soon. We want his early arrest."