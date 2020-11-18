Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: The petition was filed on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman, through the "next friend" Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The civil suit filed in Mathura district court seeking complete ownership of the entire 13.37 acres of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi land and removal of Shahi Idgah Mosque has been adjourned till December 10. The court of District Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur adjourned the matter after Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust failed to appear before the court today.

The petition, which was filed in the court of civil judge, sought the annulment of 1968 Mathura court ruling which accepted the land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Management Committee on the 17th-century Shahi Idgah mosque. The petition was filed on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman, through the "next friend" Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others.

The Mathura district court had on October 16 issued notice to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, Shahi's Masjid Idgah Committee and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Board seeking a reply on November 18.

"It is a matter of fact and history that Aurangzeb ruled over the country from 1658-1707 AD and he being a staunch follower of Islam had issued orders for demolition of a large number of Hindu religious places and temples including the temple standing at the birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura in the year 1669-70 AD," the petition said.

"The army of Aurangzeb partly succeeded to demolish the Keshav Dev Temple and the construction was forcibly raised showing the might of power and said construction was named as Idgah Mosque," it added.

