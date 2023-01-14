Shraddha Walkar's Body Was Cut Into Pieces Using Saw, Confirms Autopsy Report

Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly murdered by her live-in-partner Aaftab Poonawala, was cut up into pieces with a saw, an autopsy report of her bones confirmed on Saturday. The autopsy of the bones was carried out at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Since the beginning of the murder case investigation, Delhi Police found several body parts that have turned out to be of Shraddha following DNA testing. Earlier, the DNA tests have also confirmed that hair and bone samples recovered by Delhi Police were of Shraddha Walkar.

Traces of blood found in their resident, too, matched with hers. The test was carried out using DNA samples from her father.

Delhi Police's Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the bone and hair samples from which DNA could not be extracted were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad for 'DNA Mitochondrial profiling'.

He said, "On Wednesday, we received the result of the examination. One piece of bone and bunch of hair purported to be of deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shradha Walkar."

Meanwhile, Shraddha, 26, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in May in their house in Delhi's Mehrauli. After he killed her, Aaftab allegedly cut Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and disposed of them in Delhi's forests in batches. In the meantime, he allegedly stored the pieces in their fridge. He has been in judicial custody since November 26. Delhi police are likely to file a chargesheet in the case later this month.