Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Court Extends Aftab's Judicial Custody By 14 Days | 10 Points

Delhi Court extended the judicial custody of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days. (Image: ANI)

DELHI'S Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case for the next 14 days. The court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Here Are The 10 Points

- In the recent development in the case, the DNA report has confirmed that the hair and bone samples recovered by Delhi Police matched that of the deceased Shraddha Walker.

- Walkar was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who chopped her body parts into pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forest areas in Delhi's Chhatarpur and Gurugram.

- On December 24, allowing the plea of Delhi Police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Poonawala, a Delhi court said even though a fair trial is a right of an accused but at the same time, a fair investigation is required in the larger public interest.

- Recently Sony LIV aired an episode wherein people noticed a stark resemblance in the storyline with Shraddha Walkar’s murder case. However, Sony TV has issued a statement denying any connection with the case.

- Aaftab had confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into pieces. As per the reports, the 28-year-old accused who was arrested on November 12, met victim Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018.