Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Bones Recovered In Delhi Forest Belong To Shraddha, DNA Matches With Her Father

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: The forensic report on Thursday stated that a few of the bone samples matched the DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar, confirming that the remains belong to the victim.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 15 Dec 2022 01:36 PM IST
The bone samples were sent for DNA testing early last month. (ANI File Image)

NEARLY a month after the samples of bones, which were found in a jungle area in Delhi, were sent for DNA testing, the forensic report on Thursday stated that few of the bone samples matched the DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar, confirming that the remains belong to the victim.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who after strangulating her to death, chopped her body parts into 35 pieces in May this year. Aftab then dumped the body parts at different places in Delhi-NCR including the jungle area in Mehrauli and Gurugram.

The incident came to light when Shraddha's family tried contacting her but couldn't. Her father then filed a missing complaint after which the police started investigating the matter. It soon came to light that Shraddha has been murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in their flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur area.     

