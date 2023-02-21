Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Poonawala To Be Produced Before Sessions Court On February 24

A DELHI court on Tuesday ordered to transfer Mehrauli murder case to a sessions court so that trial proceedings can begin. The 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala who was accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, and dismembering her body, will be presented before sessions and principal district judge on February 24.

Aftab Poonawala had stored parts of Shraddha’s body in a fridge and then disposed of the pieces in areas around Mehrauli in Delhi.

“Scrutiny of documents is complete… Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code is exclusively triable by the sessions court. Accordingly, the accused be produced before principal district and sessions judge on February 24 at 2 pm,” Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla was quoted as saying by PTI.

Poonawala was presented to the sessions court where he requested permission to carry a book of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). He also requested to carry a pen, and notebook during the proceedings to make notes during the trial and assist his lawyer.

On his request, the magistrate asked Poonawala to write an application in this matter before the session court. The magistrate asked Poonawala during the proceedings whether he received a physical copy of the charge sheet and if the pages were legible. Poonawala gave a positive response to the court.

Poonawala's lawyer, MS Khan, informed the court that two applications had already been filed, one for the accused's educational certificates and stationery items including a notebook and pencil and the other for a ‘proper’ soft copy of the charge sheet.

Khan also said the footage related to the case provided was not in a sequence. "The footage where Shraddha Walkar is talking on the Practo App is in small parts of 10-12 seconds duration each. They are not in a series or sequence," Khan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Delhi Police filed a voluminous 6,629-page charge sheet on January 24, and the court received notification of it on February 7.

(With Agency Inputs.)