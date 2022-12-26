Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aftab Poonawala Taken To Forensic Lab To Record Voice Sample

Aftab Poonawala was taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory on Monday to record his voice sample. (Image: ANI)

AFTAB Poonawala, the prime accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, was taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory on Monday to record his voice sample after police came across an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard fighting with Shraddha Walkar.

While investigating the murder case, the police discovered the audio recording of a purported heated argument between Shraddha and Aftab, the sources, as quoted by PTI said.

The accused, who is currently in Tihar jail was brought to the CFSL to record his voice sample and check if it matches the male voice in the clip, they said.

On Friday given permission to Delhi Police to obtain a voice sample of Poonawalla after the police had submitted a plea for the same. This follows after Delhi Police managed to retrieve an audio conversation between Aftab and Shraddha.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court, as quoted by ANI said, "True, a fair trial is the right of the accused but it is also true that fair investigation is also required in the larger public interest as the offence cannot escape and crime cannot go unnoticed merely because the accused is not ready to aid in the investigation."

Aftab is accused of murdering his 27-year-old live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 parts. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi's Chhatarpur and Gurugram.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old accused who was arrested on November 12, met victim Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018.