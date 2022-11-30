Aftab Admits To Killing, Chopping Shraddha Walkar In Polygraph Test: Report

Aftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, being taken back from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), where he was brought for a polygraph test, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Murder accused Aftab Poonawala has reportedly confessed to his crimes in the polygraph test conducted on him by Delhi Police. Aftab admitted to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing off parts of her body in a jungle, news agency ANI reported, citing sources in Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). He also reportedly confessed to being in a relationship with several girls.

The results of a polygraph test are not admissible as evidence in the court. However, if the leads help find material proofs, those can be used against the culprit in the court.

The polygraph test of Aftab Amin Poonwalla, who is accused of the murder of his girlfriend in Delhi's Mehrauli area, ended on Tuesday. He underwent the test at the FSL in Rohini for the sixth time amid high security on Tuesday, a day after the poice van carrying him was attacked by a group of armed men. A detailed report of his test will be shared in a day or two with the Delhi Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi court allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab on December 1 and 5, after hearing an application moved by the police on this count.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test is imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators. Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018.

They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

After committing the crime, Aaftab had also watched American crime show 'Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.

(With inputs from IANS)