Shraddha Walkar Murder Accused Aftab Poonawala's Narco Test Completed, Report Soon

Aftab Poonawalla being taken back from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), where he was brought for a polygraph test, in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. (ANI Photo)

THE NARCO analysis of Shradhha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala was completed on Thursday two days after underwent the polygraph test on Tuesday. Aftab was taken to the Ambedkar Hospital from Tihar jail at around 9 am today and it took over 2 hours for the narco test to be completed.

According to FSL officials, who conducted Aftab's narco analysis, the analysis of his responses during the narco test is underway and the FSL team will submit the report soon.

“Narco test is conducted when all parameters are met, all parameters were met. If needed, a post-narco test is done. Investigation and process of narco is underway, we will submit the report soon,” said Sanjeev Gupta, Assistant Director, Forensic Science Lab, Rohini.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the polygraph test of Aftab was concluded at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini for the sixth time. Aftab reportedly confessed to his crimes in the polygraph test conducted on him. He admitted to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing off parts of her body in a jungle, news agency ANI reported, citing sources in FSL.

He also reportedly confessed to being in relationships with several girls. He underwent the test at the FSL in Rohini amid high security a day after the police van carrying him was attacked by a group of armed men. A detailed report of his test will be shared in a day or two with the Delhi Police.

The results of a polygraph test are not admissible as evidence in court. However, if the leads help find material proof, those can be used against the culprit in court. Earlier on Tuesday, a Delhi court allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab on December 1 and 5, after hearing an application moved by the police on this count.

A polygraph and a narco test was necessitated in this case, as Aftab was found to be deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

Shraddha and Aftab met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

