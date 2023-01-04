Shraddha Walkar Case: Samples Of Hair, Bones Match That Of Deceased, Confirms DNA Report

DNA report confirmed that bone and hair samples are those of Shraddha Walkar. (Image Credits: Instagram)

IN THE fresh development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the DNA report has confirmed that the hair and bone samples recovered by Delhi Police matched that of the deceased. Walker was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who chopped her body parts into pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forest areas in Delhi's Chhatarpur and Gurugram.

Delhi Police have received a report from the Center for DNA Fingerprinting Diogonatic Hyderabad. It has been confirmed that hair and bone samples matched the victim's father and brother.

"Mitochondrial DNA report confirms hair and bone sample matching with Shraddha Walker. Delhi Police has received the report from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda.

He further said that the bones will now be sent for post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical board at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Earleir, Aaftab had confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into pieces. As per the reports, the 28-year-old accused who was arrested on November 12, met victim Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018.

In November, Shraddha's father Vikash Madan Walkar, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person complaint. During the initial investigation, Shraddha's last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to Delhi Police. Currently, Delhi Police is investigating the murder case.

During the investigation, it was found that Aaftab and Shraddha had come to Delhi and started living in a rented apartment in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area. The police during the course of the investigation, traced Aftab and nabbed him.

In December, Delhi's Saket court extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by a further 14 days. The next date of hearing is on January 6, 2023.

(With Agency Inputs)