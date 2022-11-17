Shraddha Murder Case: What Dating App Bumble Has To Say On Gruesome Killing; Read Here

THE ONLINE dating app Bumble on Wednesday responded to the Delhi murder case and said it is “devastated” to hear about this unspeakable crime in which the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old accused met victim Shraddha Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018.

"Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones. We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs," the spokesperson said, NDTV reported.

Sources cited by NDTV have said the Delhi police team who is investigating the case has said that they will get in touch with Bumble for more details of Aftab Poonawala's profile.

According to police sources, the accused started seeing another woman on the same app about 20 days after allegedly killing Shraddha Walkar. While Shraddha Walkar's bodily parts were still at the Delhi residence, he frequently took the woman home.

The police now believe Aftab Poonawala intentionally misled them by providing false information about what he actually did with Shraddha Walkar's phone. During the questioning, Aftab kept changing his answers, that he threw Shraddha Walkar's mobile phone in Maharashtra, and another time he said he discarded the phone in Delhi.

In May, the couple had a fight and the accused strangled her in a fit of rage, he then chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it, police said.

The accused later started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days. The matter came to light when the victim stopped talking to her parents.