Shraddha Murder Case: What Aftab's New Girlfriend Told Police After Knowing His Brutal Act

IN A new development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawala’s most recent girlfriend whom the Delhi police contacted, said she was in shock after learning about the horrific act done by Aftab. The girl who met Aftab on a dating app informed police that she visited the accused’s flat in Chhatarpur twice after the murder.

As per a statement given to the police, cited by news agency ANI, Aftab’s new friend informed that she had come to Aftab's flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha's murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house. Aftab never looked scared, she said. She also informed police that he often used to tell her about his Mumbai home.

Meanwhile, she also said that Aftab gifted a fancy artificial ring to her which as per the sources belongs to Shraddha, ANI reported. As per reports, Aaftab's partner is a psychiatrist by profession.

According to Delhi police, Aftab was in contact with about 15 to 20 girls through different dating sites. During the course of the investigation, the police tracked down Aftab's Bumble app history and discovered a girl who had been in touch with him on May 30, about 12 days after Shraddha's murder.

Aftab's new friend said, she never had the impression that his mental state wasn't ideal. She said his behaviour seemed normal, even quite compassionate. She added that Aftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes and he often used to give her perfumes as gifts.

Talking about Aftab’s habit, the accused’s new psychiatrist friend said Aftab used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and also used to roll his cigarettes himself but often used to talk about giving up smoking soon.

She also claimed that Aftab was very fond of different types of food and often used to order non-vegetarian items from different restaurants at home and expressed his hobby about how the chefs decorate the food in the restaurant.

As per the reports, the 28-year-old accused met victim Shraddha Walkar on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018. In May, the couple had a fight and the accused strangled her and then chopped her body into pieces. He bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it, Delhi police said.

(With ANI Inputs)