Shraddha Murder Case: Two Sent To Judicial Custody For Attacking Aftab’s Van With Swords

Day after men weilding swords attacked the police van carrying Aftab Amin Poonawala, two arrested accused were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. The attack on vehicle carrying Aftab, who is an accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, came under attack outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi on Monday.

A car had stopped the police van after overtaking it yesterday evening, and a few people wielding weapons came out of the car and started attacking the police vehicle.

Both the accused, Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gurjar, were arrested after the attack on Aftab's van yesterday and were produced in the court by the Delhi Police. The court sent them to judicial custody.

Police officials also said that they are trying to identify and arrest the rest of the accused.

After the incident, an FIR was lodged under sections 186, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Prashant Vihar Police Station in this regard.

During the alleged clash, Aftab was being taken by the police after his polygraph tests were done for the day.

According to the officials, the police personnel, escorting murder-accused Aftab during a sword attack allegedly by Hindu Sena workers, belonged to the third battalion of Delhi Police.

"The responsibility of transporting prisoners from jail to anywhere is of the third Battalion of the Delhi Police. Aftab was escorted by five police personnel," news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police recovered Shraddha Walker's ring that Aftab had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat. The police have also recovered some weapons that were used to chop off 27-year-old Shraddha’s body.

Shraddha’s murderer underwent the remaining sessions of his polygraph test as there are so many unanswered questions left in the case. Aftab had dismembered Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli.